Phuket marks 69 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 69 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 18) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,551.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 18, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:09pm.

The report marked four new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among ‘Test & Go’ tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 133. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in October and so far 14 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 69 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 394, as follows:

  • Nov 12 - 61 new cases
  • Nov 13 - 45 new cases
  • Nov 14 - 50 new cases
  • Nov 15 - 48 new cases
  • Nov 16 - 52 new cases
  • Nov 17 - 69 new cases
  • Nov 18 - 69 new cases

The report marked 11 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 242 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 15 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 611 people were under medical care or supervision, 45 more than the 566 reported for Nov 17.

Thanyapura

The report also marked 15,940 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 28 more than the 15,912 reported yesterday.

The report recorded eight people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 11, from 153 to 164.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 18, there were just two ‘Red’ patients (-1 from yesterday), 75 ‘Yellow’ patients (-17) and 44 ‘Green’ patients (+8).

A further 154 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-11), and 161 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-41), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 2,775 hospital beds in total available (-15), 436 were occupied (+18 from yesterday).

