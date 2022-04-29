Phuket marks 69 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 69 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 29), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 51,954.

The PPHO daily report for Apr 29, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:43pm.

The report marked six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 22 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for April at 18 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 111.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 69 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 652, as follows:

Apr 23 - 130 new cases

Apr 24 - 122 new cases

Apr 25 - 98 new cases

Apr 26 - 81 new cases

Apr 27 - 79 new cases

Apr 28 - 73 new cases

Apr 29 - 69 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,381 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,856 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 29, there are 1,201 people under medical care or supervision, 77 fewer than the 1,278 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 174 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 101 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 14.

According to the report for Apr 29, there are 18 ‘Red’ patients (+2), 103 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 27 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 39 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-10), and 14 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 1,441 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 210 were occupied (+1).