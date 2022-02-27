Phuket marks 683 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 683 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 26), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 31,419.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 February 2022, 10:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 26, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:13pm.

The report marked 32 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 46 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 36.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 683 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,646, as follows:

Feb 20 - 628 new cases

Feb 21 - 660 new cases

Feb 22 - 648 new cases

Feb 23 - 645 new cases

Feb 24 - 684 new cases

Feb 25 - 698 new cases

Feb 26 - 683 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,836 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,412 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 26, there are 7,160 people under medical care or supervision, 402 more than the 6,758 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 357 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 136 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 477 to 489.

According to the report for Feb 26, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 467 ‘Yellow’ patients (-6) and 64 ‘Green’ patients (+3) in care.

A further 841 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+29), and 489 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+12).

The report also marked that of 3,473 hospital beds in total available (+1), 1,878 were occupied (+38).