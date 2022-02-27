BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 683 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 683 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 26), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 31,419.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 February 2022, 10:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Feb 26, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:13pm.

The report marked 32 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 46 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 36.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 683 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,646, as follows:

  • Feb 20 - 628 new cases
  • Feb 21 - 660 new cases
  • Feb 22 - 648 new cases
  • Feb 23 - 645 new cases
  • Feb 24 - 684 new cases
  • Feb 25 - 698 new cases
  • Feb 26 - 683 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,836 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,412 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Phuket Property

According to the report for Feb 26, there are 7,160 people under medical care or supervision, 402 more than the 6,758 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 357 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 136 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 477 to 489.

According to the report for Feb 26, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 467 ‘Yellow’ patients (-6) and 64 ‘Green’ patients (+3) in care.

A further 841 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+29), and 489 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+12).

The report also marked that of 3,473 hospital beds in total available (+1), 1,878 were occupied (+38).

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Not sure that it would represent anything more than lip service to anyone listening. But really, Tha...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Christy - I did not say Russia was in the right!! I compared her current behavior to the US behavio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Even the Taliban sent a message to Putin asking him to stop hostilities. What is wrong with Prayut? ...(Read More)

Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala

Is this again a 'publicity collecting doing', of course with photos ? Showing a bit doings,...(Read More)

Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala

Survival bags for high-risk cases in self-isolation at home. What about the patients in self-isolati...(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

I agree with Kurt, the RTP should be enforcing the 11pm bar closing time as per the order of the Go...(Read More)

Body of actress ‘Tangmo’ found in Chao Phraya

Strange happening. A unlicensed boat man, departing with boat without proper working toilet ( agains...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Is it a surprise that Gen Prayut and his army friends not take a stand? That is Thai. And these old...(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

Corrected: Well, we all know is is the local mafia that governs Phuket. Including RTP officers in ki...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Would one expect anything else from the 'PM'. His is well known for fence sitting. He's ...(Read More)

 

