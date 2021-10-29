BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 68 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 28) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,083.

COVID-19healthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at midnight, reported six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 116. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 41 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 68 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 640, as follows:

  • Oct 22 - 118 new cases
  • Oct 23 - 124 new cases
  • Oct 24 - 92 new cases
  • Oct 25 - 83 new cases
  • Oct 26 - 80 new cases
  • Oct 27 - 75 new cases
  • Oct 28 - 68 new cases

The current total of 15,083 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 193 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,077 people were under medical care or supervision, 47 fewer than the 1,124 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14,094 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 121 more than the 13,973 reported yesterday.

Brightview Center

The report recorded 12 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 45, from 333 to 288.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,866 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 1,118 to 1,064 (-54 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,064 beds occupied representing 18.14% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,748 to 4,802 (+54 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,802 beds available representing 81.86% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 145 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-10 from yesterday).

Phuket community
PM presses Asean to reopen

He can't even sort out Thailand's problems so he has a lot of cheek telling other countries ...(Read More)

Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

Please all Thai people for the good of your country DO NOT let any Shinawatra family ever get involv...(Read More)

Gold shop robber blames online gambling debts

Some addiction. A 10M Baht robbery to pay off your online gambling debts. Take him out of the gene p...(Read More)

Anti-Fake News Center confirms local construction project false

The problem is that information we are given from so-called official sources cannot be trusted eithe...(Read More)

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

Best news reported in many weeks!!! Now that ridiculous amount of 100-200M Baht you wanted to spend ...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

The air pollution in northern Thailand is the worst in the world for several months of the year. Tha...(Read More)

Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths

i rarely reply to comments on comments for the obvious reasons. If the wearing of masks and covid re...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

Remember the last time a PM went west to address other countries!...(Read More)

Thailand Pass to entice more international tourists

Good grief- of course the weave of the masks does not filter individual viral particles. It is howev...(Read More)

Taiwan leader has ‘faith’ US will defend island

As an American, it made me shudder to think how the U.S. would actually defend Taiwan if actually in...(Read More)

 

