Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 68 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 28) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,083.

COVID-19healthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 29 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at midnight, reported six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 116. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 41 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 68 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 640, as follows:

Oct 22 - 118 new cases

Oct 23 - 124 new cases

Oct 24 - 92 new cases

Oct 25 - 83 new cases

Oct 26 - 80 new cases

Oct 27 - 75 new cases

Oct 28 - 68 new cases

The current total of 15,083 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 193 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 1,077 people were under medical care or supervision, 47 fewer than the 1,124 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14,094 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 121 more than the 13,973 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 12 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 45, from 333 to 288.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,866 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 1,118 to 1,064 (-54 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,064 beds occupied representing 18.14% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,748 to 4,802 (+54 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,802 beds available representing 81.86% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 145 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-10 from yesterday).