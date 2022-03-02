Phuket marks 661 new COVID cases, four more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 661 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 1), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 33,617.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 1, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:54pm.

The report marked 44 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 38 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 41.

Phuket has not recorded four deaths attributed to COVID-19 on the one day since Oct 15 last year.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO later (at 10:01am, Mar 2) reported the following details of the four deaths reported on Mar 1:

1) Case 23533, female, 81 years old (Group 608*), suffered from hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, never smoked, not vaccinated for COVID-19, was a high risk contact through a COVID-19 patient

2) Case 25867, female, 43 years old (Group 608*) suffered from hypertension, cerebrovascular disease (meaning had previously suffered a stroke), diabetes, never smoked, vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Sinovac+AstraZeneca), was a high risk contact through a COVID-19 patient in the family

3) Case marked as “HIV/AIDS 25980”, male, 68 years old (bed-ridden patient, Group 608*), suffered from hypertension, “Old CVA” (Cerebrovascular accident, meaning had previously suffered a stroke), bed-ridden patient (explained twice), had never smoked, not vaccinated for COVID-19, was a high risk contact through a COVID-19 patient in the family

4) Case 25868, male, 52 years old (Group 608*). Suffered from hypertension, renal failure, diabetes mellitus, never smoked, vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Sinovac+AstraZeneca), was a high risk contact through a COVID-19 patient in the family

Meanwhile, the 661 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,657, as follows:

Feb 23 - 645 new cases

Feb 24 - 684 new cases

Feb 25 - 698 new cases

Feb 26 - 683 new cases

Feb 27 - 652 new cases

Feb 28 - 634 new cases

Mar 1 - 661 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,958 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,541 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 1, there are 7,311 people under medical care or supervision, 334 more than the 6,977 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 405 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 219 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 373 to 362.

According to the report for Mar 1, there are still 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change for the past 9 days despite 11 deaths during the same period), 477 ‘Yellow’ patients (+65) and 67 ‘Green’ patients (+4) in care.

A further 821 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+44), and 362 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-15).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.