Phuket marks 660 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 660 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 21), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 27,546.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:12pm.

The report marked 54 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 41 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 28.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 660 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,935, as follows:

  • Feb 15 - 496 new cases
  • Feb 16 - 510 new cases
  • Feb 17 - 534 new cases
  • Feb 18 - 558 new cases
  • Feb 19 - 549 new cases
  • Feb 20 - 628 new cases
  • Feb 21 - 660 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,607 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,126 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

According to the report for Feb 21, there are 5,977 people under medical care or supervision, 77 fewer than the 6,054 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 466 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 253 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 524 to 483.

According to the report for Feb 21, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (+2), 490 ‘Yellow’ patients (-9) and 96 ‘Green’ patients (+8) in care.

A further 896 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-63), and 483 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-72).

The report also marked that of 3,548 hospital beds in total available (-1), 1,982 were occupied (-134).

