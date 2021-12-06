BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 66 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 6) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,298.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

 

The PPHO report for Dec 6, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:12pm.

The report marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 138.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have so far marked just one COVID death in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 66 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 574, as follows:

  • Nov 30 - 92 new cases
  • Dec 1 - 96 new cases
  • Dec 2 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 3 - 78 new cases
  • Dec 4 - 70 new cases
  • Dec 5 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 6 - 66 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 266 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 26 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 6, 962 people were under medical care or supervision, 45 fewer than the 1,007 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,336 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 115 more than the 17,221 reported yesterday.

The report recorded three people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), leaving the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by three, from 113 to 110.

According to the report for Dec 6, there were three ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 80 ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) and 138 ‘Green’ patients (+2).

A further 366 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-19), and 110 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-7), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 6 also marked that of 2,655 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 697 were occupied (-17).

Jens | 07 December 2021 - 13:27:14 

Can someone help me out here. I am arriving on the 20th. of December. Whar happens if I am testing postive at arrival. Will I be brought to a hospital? should I self-quarantine in my hotel? Anyone knows for how long I should go in qurantine? I do of course have a travel insurance - I have been vaccinated twice and I am previous infected.
I cannot find any information on quarantine facilities

 

