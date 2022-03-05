BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 658 new COVID cases, four more deaths

Phuket marks 658 new COVID cases, four more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 658 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 4), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 35,788.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 March 2022, 10:15AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 4, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:37pm.

The report marked 29 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 47 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 14 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 51.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 658 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,560, as follows:

  • Feb 26 - 683 new cases
  • Feb 27 - 652 new cases
  • Feb 28 - 634 new cases
  • Mar 1 - 661 new cases
  • Mar 2 - 649 new cases
  • Mar 3 - 623 new cases
  • Mar 4 - 658 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,048 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,692 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 4, there are 7,162 people under medical care or supervision, 20 more than the 7,142 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 710 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 686 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 424 to 285.

According to the report for Mar 4, there are now 18 ‘Red’ patients (+1), 470 ‘Yellow’ patients (+4) and 68 ‘Green’ patients (-1) in care.

A further 712 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-39), and 285 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-22).

The report also marked that of 3,515 hospital beds in total available (+1), 1,553 were occupied (-57).

Phuket community
Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

Russian Embassador was on Phuket last week. Perhaps he asked Governors/Officials to support Russians...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

How times have changed. I remember when any Russian tourist here had a supply of American $ cash bec...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

After Court ruling the RTP must have a real 'hang over'. Financial claims will come doen on ...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

What is the use of talking about number of russian tourists and their spending (just wrt finger work...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

A woman with friends on night tour is falling overboard while open air peeying and whole country is ...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

One has to feel for families caught up in this mess, many will probably have seen this coming and bu...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

What a load of crap Fascinated! Only a retiree with a regular pension can talk [edited] like this....(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

So poor russians touristes ,maybe needto ask Poutine to pay for them ...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Boat, night, river, no life jacket... was there drinking? Accidents do happen. ...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

There never was a zero dollar scheme. It was all dreamed up by jealous westerners...(Read More)

 

