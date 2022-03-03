BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 649 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 649 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 2), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 34365.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 2, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:22pm.

The report marked 33 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 66 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to five and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 42.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 649 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,661, as follows:

  • Feb 24 - 684 new cases
  • Feb 25 - 698 new cases
  • Feb 26 - 683 new cases
  • Feb 27 - 652 new cases
  • Feb 28 - 634 new cases
  • Mar 1 - 661 new cases
  • Mar 2 - 649 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,991 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,607 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

EPL predictions

According to the report for Mar 2, there are 7,315 people under medical care or supervision, four more than the 7,311 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 743 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 716 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 362 to 318.

According to the report for Mar 2, there are still 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change since Feb 21), 492 ‘Yellow’ patients (+15) and 70 ‘Green’ patients (+3) in care.

A further 783 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-38), and 318 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-44).

The report also marked that of 3,496 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,680 were occupied (-64).

