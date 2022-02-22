BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 648 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 648 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 22), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 28,308.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 22, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:49pm.

The report marked 40 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 74 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 31.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 648 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,087, as follows:

  • Feb 16 - 510 new cases
  • Feb 17 - 534 new cases
  • Feb 18 - 558 new cases
  • Feb 19 - 549 new cases
  • Feb 20 - 628 new cases
  • Feb 21 - 660 new cases
  • Feb 22 - 648 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,647 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,200 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 22, there are 6,522 people under medical care or supervision, 545 more than the 5,977 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 578 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 425 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 483 to 476.

According to the report for Feb 22, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 489 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) and 87 ‘Green’ patients (-9) in care.

A further 931 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+35), and 476 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-7).

The report also marked that of 3,547 hospital beds in total available (-1), 2,000 were occupied (+18).

Ash Ward | 23 February 2022 - 10:24:39 

21 Covid  deaths this month,sad for those familys who have lost a loved one.
Thankfully new arrival infections are down.

 

Phuket community
