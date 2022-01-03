BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 64 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 2), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 20,030.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Jan 2, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:54pm.

The report marked 27 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 15 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 64 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 403, as follows:

  • Dec 27 - 31 new cases
  • Dec 28 - 30 new cases
  • Dec 29 - 43 new cases
  • Dec 30 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 31 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 1 - 85 new cases
  • Jan 2 - 64 new cases

The report marked 22 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 419 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 255 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 690 people were under medical care or supervision, 78 more than the 612 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,341 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 28 more than the 19,313 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 56 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remain unchanged at 26.

According to the report for Jan 2, there is one ‘Red’ patient (+1), 134 ‘Yellow’ patients (+10) and 73 ‘Green’ patients (+24) in care.

A further 301 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+30), and 37 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 2 also marked that of 1,952 hospital beds in total available (+14), 546 were occupied (+65).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Separated by COVID: Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket
Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan
Sunday sees 34 killed in 307 road accidents nationally
Omicron cases spur Bangla ATK blitz
Motorbikes hitting walls marks Day 5 of Seven Days of Danger campaign in Phuket
Tackling household debt high on government’s 2022 agenda
Thousands flee as floods worsen in Malaysia
Card holders can now use any hospital
Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign
Anantara Phuket among B3.5bn Minor resorts deal to Abu Dhabi Development Fund
France to ease COVID rules as England says curbs are ‘last resort’
Phuket Opinion: Let 2021 set sail
Army probes Democrat claims of poll meddling
Phuket marks 85 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Five injured on Day 3 of Seven Days road-safety campaign

 

Phuket community
Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan

Very unclear- does this mean that people coming into Phuket before 10 Jan can test and go or have to...(Read More)

Tackling household debt high on government’s 2022 agenda

They just gotta have that brand new gigantic truck that sucks gas. Planet will be unlivable in a fe...(Read More)

Anantara Phuket among B3.5bn Minor resorts deal to Abu Dhabi Development Fund

Dear Minor Internl., Please stop using the wetlands on Soi 7 as a dump. I know it's you as ...(Read More)

Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan

No surprises there then, will see tourist numbers dwindle with little chance of an Easter or Songkra...(Read More)

Omicron cases spur Bangla ATK blitz

Well Mr Prab Keesin and his PEBA, are the biggest of Time- Share scamming in Phuket. And this farang...(Read More)

Motorbikes hitting walls marks Day 5 of Seven Days of Danger campaign in Phuket

I guess all those ones I've seen driving around were crashes, not accidents so not included in t...(Read More)

Omicron cases spur Bangla ATK blitz

Be serious, these guys act like they actually give a s#!^ about night workers. Prab Keesin and his P...(Read More)

Tackling household debt high on government’s 2022 agenda

Tackling household debts can start with announcing lesser holidays. That creates less spending, more...(Read More)

Motorbikes hitting walls marks Day 5 of Seven Days of Danger campaign in Phuket

The hitting walls motorbike drivers, under influence of alcohol/not having driving license should be...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

Positive tested international arrivals: 10. Straight into quarantine. In 2 days time, Bangla Rd sta...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions

 