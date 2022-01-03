Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 64 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 2), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 20,030.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Jan 2, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:54pm.

The report marked 27 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 15 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 64 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 403, as follows:

Dec 27 - 31 new cases

Dec 28 - 30 new cases

Dec 29 - 43 new cases

Dec 30 - 86 new cases

Dec 31 - 64 new cases

Jan 1 - 85 new cases

Jan 2 - 64 new cases

The report marked 22 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 419 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 255 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 690 people were under medical care or supervision, 78 more than the 612 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,341 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 28 more than the 19,313 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 56 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remain unchanged at 26.

According to the report for Jan 2, there is one ‘Red’ patient (+1), 134 ‘Yellow’ patients (+10) and 73 ‘Green’ patients (+24) in care.

A further 301 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+30), and 37 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 2 also marked that of 1,952 hospital beds in total available (+14), 546 were occupied (+65).