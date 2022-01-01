BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 64 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 31), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,796.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 31, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:11pm.

The report marked 22 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 16 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 64 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 319, as follows:

  • Dec 25 - 27 new cases
  • Dec 26 - 38 new cases
  • Dec 27 - 31 new cases
  • Dec 28 - 30 new cases
  • Dec 29 - 43 new cases
  • Dec 30 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 31 - 64 new cases

The report marked 22 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 370 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 222 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 556 people were under medical care or supervision, 63 more than the 493 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,241 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 453 fewer than the 19,694* reported yesterday. (*The Phuket News believes this number is in error, and remains to be corrected.)

The report recorded five people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 37.

According to the report for Dec 31, there are zero ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 114 ‘Yellow’ patients (+9) and 39 ‘Green’ patients (+8) in care.

A further 202 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+47), and 37 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 31 also marked that of 1,955 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 392 were occupied (+66).

