PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 634 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 28), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 32,874.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Feb 28, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:39pm.

The report marked 55 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 53 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported during February at 27, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January.

Officials marked six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 634 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,644, as follows:

  • Feb 22 - 648 new cases
  • Feb 23 - 645 new cases
  • Feb 24 - 684 new cases
  • Feb 25 - 698 new cases
  • Feb 26 - 683 new cases
  • Feb 27 - 652 new cases
  • Feb 28 - 634 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,914 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,503 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 28, there are 6,977 people under medical care or supervision, 322 fewer than the 7,299 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 1,064 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 373 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 474 to 373.

According to the report for Feb 28, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 412 ‘Yellow’ patients (-52) and 63 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 777 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-45), and 377 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-97).

The report also marked that of 3,496 hospital beds in total available (+23), 1,646 were occupied (-194).

