Phuket marks 628 new COVID cases, three new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 628 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 1209), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 26,814.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 20, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:36pm.

The report marked 50 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 42 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 26.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 628 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,745, as follows:

Feb 14 - 470 new cases

Feb 15 - 496 new cases

Feb 16 - 510 new cases

Feb 17 - 534 new cases

Feb 18 - 558 new cases

Feb 19 - 549 new cases

Feb 20 - 628 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,553 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,085 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 20, there are 6,054 people under medical care or supervision, 86 more than the 5,968 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 631 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 353 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 524.

According to the report for Feb 20, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 499 ‘Yellow’ patients (+1) and 88 ‘Green’ patients (-2) in care.

A further 959 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-28), and 555 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+31).

The report also marked that of 3,549 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 2,116 were occupied (+2).