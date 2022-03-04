BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 623 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 3), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 35,054.

By The Phuket News

Friday 4 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 3, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:29pm.

The report marked 28 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 38 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked five new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 10 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 47.

The last time Phket recorded so many deaths on the one day was Oct 22 last year, when officials reported six death on the one day.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 623 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,600, as follows:

  • Feb 25 - 698 new cases
  • Feb 26 - 683 new cases
  • Feb 27 - 652 new cases
  • Feb 28 - 634 new cases
  • Mar 1 - 661 new cases
  • Mar 2 - 649 new cases
  • Mar 3 - 623 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,019 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,645 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 3, there are 7,142 people under medical care or supervision, 173 fewer than the 7,315 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 857 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 684 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 318 to 424.

According to the report for Mar 3, there are still 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change since Feb 21), 466 ‘Yellow’ patients (-26) and 69 ‘Green’ patients (-1) in care.

A further 751 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-32), and 307 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-11).

The report also marked that of 3,514 hospital beds in total available (+18), 1,610 were occupied (-70).

