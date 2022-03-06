Phuket marks 612 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 612 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 5), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 36,455.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 March 2022, 09:30AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 5, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:05am.

The report marked 22 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 33 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 17 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 54.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 612 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,489, as follows:

Feb 27 - 652 new cases

Feb 28 - 634 new cases

Mar 1 - 661 new cases

Mar 2 - 649 new cases

Mar 3 - 623 new cases

Mar 4 - 658 new cases

Mar 5 - 612 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,070 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,725 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 5, there are 7,258 people under medical care or supervision, 96 more than the 7,162 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 568 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 686 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 285 to 294

According to the report for Mar 5, there are 18 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 468 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 65 ‘Green’ patients (-3) in care.

A further 680 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-32), and 282 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-3).

The report also marked that of 3,515 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,553 were occupied (zero change).