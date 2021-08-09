The Phuket News
Phuket marks 61 new COVID infections

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 61 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 9), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,571.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 August 2021, 09:00AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 9) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Wednesday (Aug 8). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report also marked three more patients infected in other provinces brought back to Phuket for medical treatment under the “Bring Phuket people home” campaign.

The 61 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 292, as follows:

  • Aug 2 - 32 new cases
  • Aug 3 - 21 new cases
  • Aug 4 - 65 new cases
  • Aug 5 - 33 new cases
  • Aug 6 - 40 new cases
  • Aug 7 - 40 new cases
  • Aug 8 - 61 new cases

The current total of 1,571 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 34 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 52 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 611 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 1,003 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID Situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 794 beds available for COVID patients. Of the 794 beds available, 551 beds are occupied, leaving 243 beds still available, said the report.

The report also marked that of the 551 patients currently occupying a patient bed, 20 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+1 from yesterday); 190 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and the remaining 341 were designated ‘Green’ patients (+21).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.

Phuket officials have recognised five deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 in recent weeks: one death last Wednesday (Aug 4), another last Tuesday (Aug 3), as well as one COVID death each on July 29, July 26 and July 25.

