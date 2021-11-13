Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 61 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 12) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,201.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:21pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among ‘Test & Go’ tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 128.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far nine deaths this month.

UPDATE: The PPHO later posted details of the deaths reported for Nov 12, as follows:

1) Case 15379, female, 65 years old (Group 608*), suffered high blood pressure. abnormal blood lipids, diagnosed with diabetes during treatment for COVID-19, not vaccinated, high risk contact with family

2) Case 15757, male, 78 years old (Group 608), suffered high blood pressure, cardiac issues, dyslipidemia, not vaccinated, was a high risk contact with another person in the community

Meanwhile, the 61 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 373, as follows:

Nov 6 - 55 new cases

Nov 7 - 45 new cases

Nov 8 - 39 new cases

Nov 9 - 50 new cases

Nov 10 - 70 new cases

Nov 11 - 53 new cases

Nov 12 - 61 new cases

The report marked 10 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 231 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, and 10 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 625 people were under medical care or supervision, five fewer than the 630 reported for Nov 11.

The report also marked 15,509 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ zero change from yesterday.

The report recorded five people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 19, from 130 to 111.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 12, there were five ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 50 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) and just 41 ‘Green’ patients (+2).

A further 262 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+10), and 111 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (-16), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 3,348 hospital beds in total available (-32), 469 were occupied (-5 from yesterday).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.