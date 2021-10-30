Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 61 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 29) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,144.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:43am today, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 118. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 43 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 61 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 583, as follows:

Oct 23 - 124 new cases

Oct 24 - 92 new cases

Oct 25 - 83 new cases

Oct 26 - 80 new cases

Oct 27 - 75 new cases

Oct 28 - 68 new cases

Oct 29 - 61 new cases

The current total of 15,144 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 195 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 961 people were under medical care or supervision, 116 fewer than the 1,077 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14271 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 177 more than the 14,094 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 15 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 21, from 288 to 267.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,865 beds available for COVID patients (-1 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 1,064 to 1,013 (-51 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,013 beds occupied representing 17.27% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,802 to 4,852 (+50 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,852 beds available representing 82.73% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 115 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-30 from yesterday).