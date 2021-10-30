BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 61 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 29) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,144.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 12:43am today, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 118. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 43 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 61 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 583, as follows:

  • Oct 23 - 124 new cases
  • Oct 24 - 92 new cases
  • Oct 25 - 83 new cases
  • Oct 26 - 80 new cases
  • Oct 27 - 75 new cases
  • Oct 28 - 68 new cases
  • Oct 29 - 61 new cases

The current total of 15,144 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 195 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 961 people were under medical care or supervision, 116 fewer than the 1,077 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14271 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 177 more than the 14,094 reported yesterday.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The report recorded 15 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 21, from 288 to 267.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,865 beds available for COVID patients (-1 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 1,064 to 1,013 (-51 from yesterday) ‒ with the 1,013 beds occupied representing 17.27% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased, from 4,802 to 4,852 (+50 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,852 beds available representing 82.73% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 115 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-30 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance
Suvarnabhumi to welcome 30k passengers on Monday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand set for reopening liftoff, World Record BJJ roll set in Phuket |:| October 29
Driver injured as passenger van slams into power pole
FDA to hear proposals to vaccinate younger kids
Power outage to affect Moo 1 in Sakhu
Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening
Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Embattled Facebook parent company changes name to ‘Meta’
Boy shot outside police station during protests dies
Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gold shop robber arrested, Bangkok high-rise painters’ rope cut by resident |:| October 28
Gold shop robber blames online gambling debts
Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation
Anti-Fake News Center confirms local construction project false

 

Phuket community
Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

Yet you remain here Ms Sweet- what draws you to the place?...(Read More)

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

A great example of their 'reality thinking'. These people here have no idea how thinking out...(Read More)

Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Is this decreasing number of infections true or a lie? Hard to tell as one can not trust Officialdom...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

Too little and about 56 years too late. Catastrophic climate disruption is already here and will esc...(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

Up their game? They DON'T CARE!! Yesterday a van tailgating 1 meter from me while I'm on a ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

And second shots of Covid-19 vaccine to 2000++ students in Sapan Hin tomorrow 29/10 has been cancele...(Read More)

Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

In one weeks time, it’s 0 new cases in Phuket. If you looking the numbers it’s down 5 to 10 case...(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

Here's a thought. Have non-Thai "Mystery Riders" get in and take a cab. If driver demo...(Read More)

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

Another example of how little knowledge possessed about their supposed field of expertise....(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

Good luck with that- aggressive tuk tuk drivers in Kamala are harassing people as they walk down the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
EPL predictions

 