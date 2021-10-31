Phuket marks 59 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 59 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 30) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,203.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 October 2021, 09:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:57am, reported three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 118. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 43 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 59 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 518, as follows:

Oct 24 - 92 new cases

Oct 25 - 83 new cases

Oct 26 - 80 new cases

Oct 27 - 75 new cases

Oct 28 - 68 new cases

Oct 29 - 61 new cases

Oct 30 - 59 new cases

The current total of 15,203 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 198 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 969 people were under medical care or supervision, eight more than the 961 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14,325 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 54 more than the 14,271 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 20 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 45, from 267 to 222.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,410 beds available for COVID patients (-455 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 1,013 to 980 (-33 from yesterday) ‒ with the 980 beds occupied representing 18.11% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available decreased, from 4,852 to 4,430 (-422 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,430 beds available representing 81.89% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 129 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+14 from yesterday).