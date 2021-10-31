BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 59 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 59 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 59 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 30) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,203.

COVID-19healthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:57am, reported three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 118. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 43 deaths so far this month.

Meanwhile, the 59 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 518, as follows:

  • Oct 24 - 92 new cases
  • Oct 25 - 83 new cases
  • Oct 26 - 80 new cases
  • Oct 27 - 75 new cases
  • Oct 28 - 68 new cases
  • Oct 29 - 61 new cases
  • Oct 30 - 59 new cases

The current total of 15,203 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 198 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 969 people were under medical care or supervision, eight more than the 961 reported the day before.

The report also marked 14,325 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 54 more than the 14,271 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 20 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 45, from 267 to 222.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 5,410 beds available for COVID patients (-455 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket decreased from 1,013 to 980 (-33 from yesterday) ‒ with the 980 beds occupied representing 18.11% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available decreased, from 4,852 to 4,430 (-422 from yesterday) ‒ with the 4,430 beds available representing 81.89% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 29 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday), 319 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 129 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+14 from yesterday).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Test & Go ‘no quarantine’ countries expanded from 46 to 63
Health insurance not required for Thai returnees
Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead
Expedite efforts to give people jobs, Phuket Gov says
Diver drowns while spearfishing at Layi Beach
Australian government recognises Sinovac, allows ‘mixed jab’ vaccinations for travel
Pattaya booze ban stays, operators peeved
Phuket small business operators call for SHA+ to be cancelled
First united foundation in Phuket to provide grants supporting the most vulnerable communities
Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance
Suvarnabhumi to welcome 30k passengers on Monday
Phuket marks 61 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand set for reopening liftoff, World Record BJJ roll set in Phuket |:| October 29
Driver injured as passenger van slams into power pole
FDA to hear proposals to vaccinate younger kids

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Hardly full steam ahead- more like 2/3rds power. Limited flights, a new online entry system that is ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Any word on when the SmartBus will begin service again?...(Read More)

Phuket small business operators call for SHA+ to be cancelled

Sha+ = government tip hotels...(Read More)

Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance

Confidence in Thailand? No one is fooled aside from a few sexpats who cannot own up to their own cul...(Read More)

Phuket small business operators call for SHA+ to be cancelled

Protestors have a point. All incoming Foreigners are fully vaccinated, PCR tested before flying to ...(Read More)

Suvarnabhumi to welcome 30k passengers on Monday

...'All Agencies have prepared drills'... Yes, yes, except their computer systems, of cour...(Read More)

Pattaya booze ban stays, operators peeved

When the entertainment girls & boys fully 'open', than it sounds strange that a alcohol ...(Read More)

Tourism minister acknowledges error in communicating Lisa’s New Year’s performance

'A lesson has to be learned' ? Hahaha, They never learn, always tumble over their own feet w...(Read More)

Driver injured as passenger van slams into power pole

Fasten seat belt! Hehehe. Make a few nice posters of this 'accident' and display them at ai...(Read More)

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

This "public address" is actually just a coded way to signal to the taxi sludge not to wor...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura

 