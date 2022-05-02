tengoku
Phuket marks 57 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 57 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 1), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,028.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 2 May 2022, 08:55AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for May 1, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:47pm.

The report marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 12 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 113.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 57 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 513, as follows:

  • Apr 25 - 98 new cases
  • Apr 26 - 81 new cases
  • Apr 27 - 79 new cases
  • Apr 28 - 73 new cases
  • Apr 29 - 69 new cases
  • Apr 30 - 56 new cases
  • May 1 - 57 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,386 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,884 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 1, there are 1,148 people under medical care or supervision, 15 fewer than the 1,163 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 87 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 54 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 14 to 19.

According to the report for May 1, there are 10 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 75 ‘Yellow’ patients (-8) and 22 ‘Green’ patients (+4) in care.

A further 11 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-11), and 19 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+1).

The report also marked that of 1,148 hospital beds in total available (-180), 137 were occupied (-19).

