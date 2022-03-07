BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 563 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 563 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 7), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 37,714.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 March 2022, 09:00AM

Details of the COVID death reported for Mar 7. Image: PPHO

Details of the COVID death reported for Mar 7. Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Mar 7, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:33pm.

The report marked 21 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 17 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 19 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 56.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

UPDATE: The PPHO later (at 6am, Mar 8) posted details of the death reported for Mar 7, as follows:

1) Case 29242, male, 84 years old (Group 608*), suffered from hypertension, dyslipidemia, renal failure, non-smoker, had received one dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, risk history: “unknown”

Meanwhile, the 563 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,358, as follows:

  • Mar 1 - 661 new cases
  • Mar 2 - 649 new cases
  • Mar 3 - 623 new cases
  • Mar 4 - 658 new cases
  • Mar 5 - 612 new cases
  • Mar 6 - 592 new cases
  • Mar 7 - 563 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,121 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,778 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 7, there are 6,371 people under medical care or supervision, 910 fewer than the 7,281 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 1,510 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 843 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 301 to 223.

According to the report for Mar 7, there are 18 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 400 ‘Yellow’ patients (-23) and 61 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 501 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-51), and 223 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-78).

The report also marked that of 3,485 hospital beds in total available (-30), 1,203 were occupied (-152).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

Ash Ward | 08 March 2022 - 13:40:37 

The good news. New infected arrivals are down to 38. Local infections are also coming down.
Bangkok and Chon Buri are now the problem areas.

Foot | 08 March 2022 - 11:12:24 

Some countries have told citizens to avoid Thailand, now, due to COVID.  Are these numbers accurate?  Why is there no booster jabs available in Phuket.  why doesn't the "Phuketmustwin" website working?

 

