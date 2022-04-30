tengoku
Phuket marks 56 new COVID cases, two deaths

Phuket marks 56 new COVID cases, two deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 56 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Apr 30), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,028.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 May 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Apr 30, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:21pm.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 16 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for April to 20 and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 113.

Officials marked 56 COVID deaths in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 56 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 578, as follows:

  • Apr 24 - 122 new cases
  • Apr 25 - 98 new cases
  • Apr 26 - 81 new cases
  • Apr 27 - 79 new cases
  • Apr 28 - 73 new cases
  • Apr 29 - 69 new cases
  • Apr 30 - 56 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,383 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,872 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Apr 30, there are 1,163 people under medical care or supervision, 38 fewer than the 1,201 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 110 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 107 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 14.

According to the report for Apr 30, there are 10 ‘Red’ patients (-8), 83 ‘Yellow’ patients (-20) and 18 ‘Green’ patients (-9) in care.

A further 22 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-17), and 18 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-4).

The report also marked that of 1,328 hospital beds in total available (-113), 156 were occupied (-54).

