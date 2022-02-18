BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 558 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 558 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 18), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 25,379.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 February 2022, 08:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 18, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:49pm.

The report marked 60 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 38 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 23.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 558 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,516, as follows:

  • Feb 12 - 462 new cases
  • Feb 13 - 486 new cases
  • Feb 14 - 470 new cases
  • Feb 15 - 496 new cases
  • Feb 16 - 510 new cases
  • Feb 17 - 534 new cases
  • Feb 18 - 558 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,436 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 994 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 18, there are 5,886 people under medical care or supervision, 23 fewer than the 5,909 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 676 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 314 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 517 to 525.

According to the report for Feb 18, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (-1), 524 ‘Yellow’ patients (-31) and 99 ‘Green’ patients (-3) in care.

A further 1,051 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+17), and 525 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-7).

The report also marked that of 3,551 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 2,214 were occupied (-25).

maverick | 19 February 2022 - 12:23:55 

Infections on the rise all over the island it’s quite infectious this pesky Omicron - but mild symptoms - but let’s have another lockdown and get the fun police out to enforce it - worked well last time at least it would stop any more tourists arriving

Ash Ward | 19 February 2022 - 10:30:23 

Big partys on Patong Bay Hill after 11pm,,,, hundreds  of tourists and locals drinking and dancing until all 3-4am. Nobody wearing masks. Someone needs to take charge and stop this happening.

Ash Ward | 19 February 2022 - 10:15:57 

Good question Kurt....who are the other international arrivals!
Local infections keep going up.
Many people on Bangla road last night not wearing masks. Nightclubs busy after 11pm, no social distancing, no masks. No wonder infections are on the rise.

Kurt | 19 February 2022 - 09:24:02 

We have Sandbox tourists, we have Test & Go tourists, and we have .."Other international arrivals"..  Who are the other international arrivals?  Phuket daily Omicron figures are on the rise, so with Thai logic, all travel/quarantine rules and restrictions probably soon will be lifted. Just keep face mask, and let bars remain 'restaurants'.  :-)

 

