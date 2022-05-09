tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases, one death

Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 55 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 8), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,440.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 May 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for May 8, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:30pm.

Using the old format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among Test & Go tourists, and no new infections among other international arrivals.

Under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, marking the first COVID death reported for May and bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 114. 

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 55 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 313, as follows:

  • May 2 - 44 new cases
  • May 3 - 39 new cases
  • May 4 - 53 new cases
  • May 5 - 43 new cases
  • May 6 - 41 new cases
  • May 7 - 38 new cases
  • May 8 - 55 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

Sinea Phuket

The report also marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 8, there are 828 people under medical care or supervision, 21 fewer than the 849 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 75 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 61 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from eight to nine.

According to the report for May 8, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 71 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) and 11 ‘Green’ patients (-5) in care.

A further three people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-1), and nine were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+1).

The report also marked that of 1,053 hospital beds in total available (-5), 109 were occupied (-6).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Pansuk resumes activities
As Ukraine war rages, Biden team revives Asia focus
Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5
Warning over new sub-variants
Darasamut Underpass closes for maintenance
Muslim youth to boost Quran skills in Phuket
New weather alert issued for Phuket
Laos to drop COVID entry curbs for vaccinated arrivals
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges
Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll
Phuket to celebrate National Tree Day with tree planting
Ex-security chief poised to become Hong Kong’s next leader
First lot of local COVID vaccine produced
Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us
Phang Nga COVID restrictions clarified by provincial order

 

Phuket community
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

He has always been a gutless coward too afraid to stand up for principles but only too happy to stan...(Read More)

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced

When Covid-19 broke out there was world wide a 'fast need' of vaccines. By now we know there...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

@Boby. Most probably the answer on your question is..No..! As many ATK tests are done in private at ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

Covid cases are going down with down trend line approaching Yellow zone? Does anyone know the averag...(Read More)

Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

The president of PCC feels the urge to go public with a looooong talk. Fine, is his right, of course...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Wiesel pulls it in a personal fighting window. That is not what this is, talking about the 'stan...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

DeKaaskopp derailing again. Deviating to visa matters, in his reaction to Kurt while it is about Tha...(Read More)

Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll

@Kakka2 In what country is the " person to seat on the main chair in palace" elected by ...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

@Kurt Many tourists from European countries or other countries can enter Thailand without a visa. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

after chinese new year they will all be gone again..dont worry...few soups and easy done...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 