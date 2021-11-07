Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 55 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 6) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,597.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:58pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infections among ‘Test & Go’ tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 124. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far five deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 55 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 393, as follows:

Oct 31 - 62 new cases

Nov 1 - 53 new cases

Nov 2 - 57 new cases

Nov 3 - 50 new cases

Nov 4 - 54 new cases

Nov 5 - 62 new cases

Nov 6 - 55 new cases

The current total of 15,597 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 213 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, or the three Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Monday (Nov 1).

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 643 people were under medical care or supervision, eight fewer than the 651 reported the day before.

The report also marked 15,215 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 64 more than the 15,151 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 16 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by five, from 155 to 160.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 6, there were 19 ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 141 ‘Yellow’ patients (+4) and 396 ‘Green’ patients (zero change).

A further 1,587 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and 2,807 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 5,388 hospital beds in total available, 598 were occupied (+36 from yesterday).