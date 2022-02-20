BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 549 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 549 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 19), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 26,094.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 February 2022, 10:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 19, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:15am.

The report marked 67 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 49 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 23.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 549 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,603, as follows:

  • Feb 13 - 486 new cases
  • Feb 14 - 470 new cases
  • Feb 15 - 496 new cases
  • Feb 16 - 510 new cases
  • Feb 17 - 534 new cases
  • Feb 18 - 558 new cases
  • Feb 19 - 549 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,503 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,042 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 19, there are 5,968 people under medical care or supervision, 82 more than the 5,886 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 583 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 471 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 525 to 524.

According to the report for Feb 19, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 498 ‘Yellow’ patients (-26) and 90 ‘Green’ patients (-9) in care.

A further 987 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-64), and 524 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1).

The report also marked that of 3,549 hospital beds in total available (-2), 2,114 were occupied (-100).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Ash Ward | 20 February 2022 - 13:25:58 

Kurt,
I believe green patients are locals already in care.

Kurt | 20 February 2022 - 11:07:59 

Or is it 549 new local + 116 'Green' Arrivals?

Ash Ward | 20 February 2022 - 11:03:20 

549 is still too many local infections.
Good to see infected  arrivals are down. Maybe because less tourists are coming to Phuket.

Kurt | 20 February 2022 - 10:19:50 

549 new cases, minus 116 'green' ( Sandbox + Test&Go) = 433 new local cases. As PPHO is impotent to control/ bring down daily cases, better declare Phuket Covid-19 wise now endemic, and open up according the 'old arrival normal'. Waiting/doing nothing more than talking/showing figures only is just hopeless. Start to focus on future Phuket water infra structure.

 

