Phuket marks 545 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 545 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 8), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 38,282.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 8, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:39pm.

The report marked just seven new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 16 new infections among Test & Go tourists, and no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 22 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 59.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 545 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,242, as follows:

  • Mar 2 - 649 new cases
  • Mar 3 - 623 new cases
  • Mar 4 - 658 new cases
  • Mar 5 - 612 new cases
  • Mar 6 - 592 new cases
  • Mar 7 - 563 new cases
  • Mar 8 - 545 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,128 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,794 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

QSI International School Phuket

According to the report for Mar 8, there are 6,276 people under medical care or supervision, 95 fewer than the 6,371 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 660 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 826 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 223 to 232.

According to the report for Mar 8, there are 18 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 382 ‘Yellow’ patients (-18) and 67 ‘Green’ patients (+6) in care.

A further 456 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-45), and 232 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+9).

The report also marked that of 3,485 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,155 were occupied (-48).

Ash Ward | 09 March 2022 - 13:38:56 

New arrival infections down to 23 most from Germany and the UK.  None from Russia.
Local infections also down, but let's see what happens next month.

DFPhuket | 09 March 2022 - 11:50:23 

The lead has been buried. It should be: “Out of about 450,000 people in Phuket, there are 18 Red patients and 382 Yellow patients. There are 3,484 hospital beds available.” With positive cases mostly having mild or no symptoms, the rest of the details don’t really matter.

 

