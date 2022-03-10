Phuket marks 523 new COVID cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 523 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 8), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 38,830.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 March 2022, 09:05AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 9, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:43am.

The report marked 12 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 13 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 25 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 62.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

UPDATE: The PPHO later (at 6am, Mar 10) posted details of the three deaths reported for Mar 9, as follows:

1) Case 30188, female, 87 years old (Group 608*), suffered from hypertension. abnormal blood lipids, kidney failure, diabetes, not vaccinated for COVID-19, risk history: “unknown”

2) Labelled as “Addict Case 30565”, male, 56 years old (Group 608*), suffered from heart disease, immunodeficiency, not vaccinated for COVID-19, risk history: “unknown”

3) Case 30737, female, 79 years old (Group 608*), suffered from hypertension, abnormal blood lipids, heart hypothyroidism, not vaccinated for COVID-19, was a high risk contact through a COVID-19 patient in the family

Meanwhile, the 523 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 4,116, as follows:

Mar 3 - 623 new cases

Mar 4 - 658 new cases

Mar 5 - 612 new cases

Mar 6 - 592 new cases

Mar 7 - 563 new cases

Mar 8 - 545 new cases

Mar 9 - 523 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,140 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,807 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 9, there are 6,118 people under medical care or supervision, 158 fewer than the 6,276 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 703 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 837 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 232 to 474 (+242 overnight).

According to the report for Mar 9, there are 18 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 369 ‘Yellow’ patients (-13) and 71 ‘Green’ patients (+4) in care.

A further 452 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-4), and 169 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-63).

The report also marked that of 3,395 hospital beds in total available (-90), 1,079 were occupied (-76).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.