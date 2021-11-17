Phuket marks 52 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 52 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 16) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,406.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 16, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:49pm.

The report marked one new infection among ‘Test & Go’ tourists, but no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 133.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far 14 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 52 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 379, as follows:

Nov 10 - 70 new cases

Nov 11 - 53 new cases

Nov 12 - 61 new cases

Nov 13 - 45 new cases

Nov 14 - 50 new cases

Nov 15 - 48 new cases

Nov 16 - 52 new cases

The report marked 11 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 237 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, and 13 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 551 people were under medical care or supervision, 10 fewer than the 561 reported for Nov 15.

The report also marked 15,855 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 63 more than the 15,792 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 11 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 16, from 107 to 123.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 16, there were just three ‘Red’ patients (-3 from yesterday), 92 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 36 ‘Green’ patients (-1).

A further 165 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-24), and 120 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (+16), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 2,805 hospital beds in total available (-41), 416 were occupied (-14 from yesterday).