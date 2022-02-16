BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Phuket marks 510 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 510 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 16), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 24,158.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 February 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Feb 16, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:00pm.

The report marked 104 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 51 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 20.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 510 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,314, as follows:

  • Feb 10 - 412 new cases
  • Feb 11 - 478 new cases
  • Feb 12 - 462 new cases
  • Feb 13 - 486 new cases
  • Feb 14 - 470 new cases
  • Feb 15 - 496 new cases
  • Feb 16 - 510 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,322 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 929 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 16, there are 5,719 people under medical care or supervision, 248 more than the 5,471 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 417 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 119 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 533.

According to the report for Feb 16, there are still 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 546 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 103 ‘Green’ patients (-20) in care.

A further 1,051 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+94), and 533 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-132).

The report also marked that of 3,606 hospital beds in total available (+264), 2,249 were occupied (-65).

Ash Ward | 17 February 2022 - 15:05:36 

Interesting to to note infected arrivals.
85 from Russia.
17 from Germany.
14 from France.

Ash Ward | 17 February 2022 - 13:44:00 

1051 in Hospitels woud be tourists, not locals. Not the the best way to have a holiday in Phuket.

ThorFinger | 17 February 2022 - 13:17:55 

Time to stop all the nonsense. With Norway ending all restrictions to do with covid this week it's blatantly obvious to all that the spamdemic is at least in hiatus if not over.  
Back to normal people... as quickly as possible.

maverick | 17 February 2022 - 11:10:27 

150 arrivals a day testing positive either on arrival or on day 5 , I wonder which - we know the plague is rampant on the island already but what is happening to these unsuspecting (some at least) holiday makers ? Hotel or Hospital ? Everyone I know who has had Omicron here say it’s no worse than a cold

Uncle | 17 February 2022 - 10:16:03 

As of 1st January, 5.322 "Sandbox" - 929  "Test & Go" arrivals testing positive ! Most (if not all) come with negative test from home.
No wonder the many warnings in many European countries to keep away from Phuket due to what many think is a local scam, claiming visitors are positive once they are here (Thai style, sucking money out of visitors, w f.i 1051 in"Hospite...

 

