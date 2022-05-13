tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 51 new COVID cases, one death

Phuket marks 51 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 51 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 13), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,635.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 May 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for May 13, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:48pm.

Using a new format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas. Under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for May to three, and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 116.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 51 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 285, as follows:

  • May 7 - 38 new cases
  • May 8 - 55 new cases
  • May 9 - 35 new cases
  • May 10 - 24 new cases
  • May 11 - 47 new cases
  • May 12 - 35 new cases
  • May 13 - 51 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

CBRE Phuket

According to the report for May 13, there are 822 people under medical care or supervision, four more than the 818 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 46 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 79 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at seven.

According to the report for May 13, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 64 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) and 11 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

One person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at a ‘hospitels’ (-1), and seven were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 957 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 97 were occupied (-2).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 14 May 2022 - 11:09:18 

Worth to study or the rise cases from 24 (May 10) to 51 yesterday could be due to Phuket festivals happenings. Promoting mass get-together activities are simply still not adviceble. Seems still only to concern closing times bars. Due to strong anti alcohol lobby, not for managing Covid-19 prevention.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No bleached corals off Phuket, reports DMCR
Violence clouds Jerusalem funeral of Al Jazeera journalist
Hundreds of smuggled animals seized at Suvarnabhumi airport
Islands keen on ‘endemic’ status boost
Concerns rise as search for missing German tourist intensifies
Nong Boat arrives at Siriraj
Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas
‘We’re open for business’
Four-day weekend brings another alcohol ban
Phuket marks 35 new COVID cases, no deaths
Police ramp up search for missing German tourist
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans to make Phuket and other islands ’Endemic Sandbox’ || May 12
Navy inspects mangrove encroachment at Klong Mudong
Thai govt approves establishment of four SEZs
Phuket marks 47 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

Kurt@politics and religion rarely make a good cocktail ...(Read More)

Concerns rise as search for missing German tourist intensifies

Maybe not so in this case, however, a lot of time Alzheimers is wrongly diagnosed & should be di...(Read More)

Finland poised for NATO membership as Ukraine war crimps Russian gas

Crimping Europe's gas is just not good enough. The Ukrainians will just have to destroy all of R...(Read More)

Phuket marks 51 new COVID cases, one death

Worth to study or the rise cases from 24 (May 10) to 51 yesterday could be due to Phuket festivals h...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

in the past 30 years as I remember prostitution did not official exist in Thailand, I wonder why I ...(Read More)

‘We’re open for business’

We're open for business as usual; crime, corruption, drugs, taxi rip-offs, beach mafia, "in...(Read More)

Navy inspects mangrove encroachment at Klong Mudong

Nothing new here. There are piles of rotting rubbish dumped all over Phuket. I could take a photo of...(Read More)

Funeral held for mentally disabled man hanged in Singapore

How lucky was Thai party secretary, RTP Captain Thamarat that he as a drugs ring leader was caught/c...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Phuket was paradise so they dug a hole and filled it with concrete....(Read More)

‘We’re open for business’

Hahaha, yes, Sunday a bad day for first time foreign arrivals who have to swallow a religious alcoho...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 