Phuket marks 50 new local infections, one new COVID death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report marked 50 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 16), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,039.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 August 2021, 09:17AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11pm last night, also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 15.

Details of the latest COVID death in Phuket recognised by local officials have yet to be made available.

The report also marked zero news cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected and zero new COVID patients brought to the island for treatment under the ‘Bring Phuket People Home’ campaign, but marked two new cases “from a foreign country”.

The 50 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 464, as follows:

Aug 10 - 37 new cases

Aug 11 - 104 new cases

Aug 12 - 33 new cases

Aug 13 - 82 new cases

Aug 14 - 109 new cases

Aug 15 - 49 new cases

Aug 16 - 50 new cases

The current total of 2,039 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 58 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 794 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 18 from the day before.

The report also marked 1,312 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 33 more patients than the 1,279 reported for Monday.

After days of reporting scores of people testing positive for COVID-19 by antigen test kits (ATKs), the report issued last night marked just seven (7) new ATK-confirmed cases.

Even with the seven new ATK cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people now being held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island remained the same as yesterday, at 204.

The daily report did not report how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The report also did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 910 beds available for COVID patients (+51 from yesterday), with 625 of the beds occupied (+5), and 285 beds still available (+46).

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 244 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-9) and 325 were ‘Green’ patients (-8).