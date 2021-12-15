BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 50 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 15), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,874.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 14, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:57pm.

The report for Dec 15 marked four new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and six new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 141.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have marked just four COVID deaths in Phuket so far in December.

Meanwhile, the 50 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 398, as follows:

  • Dec 9 - 68 new cases
  • Dec 10 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 11 - 56 new cases
  • Dec 12 - 62 new cases
  • Dec 13 - 50 new cases
  • Dec 14 - 48 new cases
  • Dec 15 - 50 new cases

The report marked 17 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 36 returning from other countries and testing positive and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 280 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 50 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 15, 521 people were under medical care or supervision, nine fewer than the 530 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,353 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 69 more than the 18,284 reported yesterday.

The report recorded five people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by five, from 44 to 39.

According to the report for Dec 15, there is now just one ‘Red’ patient (-1 from yesterday), 79 ‘Yellow’ patients (-9) and 58 ‘Green’ patients (-4).

A further 165 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-17), and 44 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 15 also marked that of 2,713 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 347 were occupied (-31).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket COVID guard up for New Year
Tourism ministry unveils portal to assist visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 3 Strikes rule for dive sites in national parks || December 15
Woman in critical condition as car hits motorbike
Boat carrying Indonesian migrants capsizes off Malaysia
Phuket chosen for data project to support COVID-19 response
New safety measures at dive sites in national parks
COVID relegates Red Cross Fair to online only
Virologist urges 2nd booster delay
Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cops to give away helmets before issuing fines in road safety campaign || December 14
Thai military intervenes over woman tourist in Phuket confronted over parking
Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala and Wichit
Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines
Phuket Hotels Association welcomes new leadership team

 

Phuket community
Longer quarantine for ‘sandbox’ visitors

@akorchio, Just wait till mid January. When the panic dust about Omicron has gone by than do the Tha...(Read More)

Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines

This week a 57 year old Swiss man wearing a helmet on a motorbike was killed by a van driver who los...(Read More)

Woman in critical condition as car hits motorbike

Motorbike driver minor injuries, her passenger serious head injuries. Probably as usual driver wear ...(Read More)

No Omicron in Phuket, assure officials

There is to much room by ordering unvaccinated Thai and migrant workers arriving on Phuket to have a...(Read More)

New safety measures at dive sites in national parks

So, what is it going to be? The IMO regulation of 50 metres ( Thailand signed for) or 100-200 metres...(Read More)

Swiss man, 57, killed by Phuket passenger van

van and tuk tuk are very very very dangerous in thailand...(Read More)

Phuket launches 100% helmet campaign, with fines

good biz...(Read More)

Woman in critical condition as car hits motorbike

Urgent More traffic lights needed in order to make a save U-turns on Thepkrasattri Rd worry every ti...(Read More)

Woman in critical condition as car hits motorbike

@Capricornball, you hit the nail on the head! Many locals drive as they are alone on the road, antic...(Read More)

Woman in critical condition as car hits motorbike

Thank you Capricornball for your conclusion.That was very helpfull....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thanyapura
PaintFX
EPL predictions

 