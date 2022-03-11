Phuket marks 498 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 498 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 8), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 39,369.



By The Phuket News

Friday 11 March 2022, 09:01AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:30am.

The report marked 10 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 31 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 27 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 64.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 498 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,991, as follows:

Mar 4 - 658 new cases

Mar 5 - 612 new cases

Mar 6 - 592 new cases

Mar 7 - 563 new cases

Mar 8 - 545 new cases

Mar 9 - 523 new cases

Mar 10 - 498 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,150 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,838 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 10, there are 5,990 people under medical care or supervision, 128 fewer than the 6,118 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 665 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 696 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 474 to 168 (-306 overnight).

According to the report for Mar 10, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (-4), 348 ‘Yellow’ patients (-21) and 66 ‘Green’ patients (-5) in care.

A further 470 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+18), and 168 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1).

The report also marked that of 3,397 hospital beds in total available (+2), 1,066 were occupied (-13).