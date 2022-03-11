BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 498 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Phuket marks 498 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 498 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 8), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 39,369.


By The Phuket News

Friday 11 March 2022, 09:01AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:30am.

The report marked 10 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 31 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 27 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 64.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 498 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,991, as follows:

  • Mar 4 - 658 new cases
  • Mar 5 - 612 new cases
  • Mar 6 - 592 new cases
  • Mar 7 - 563 new cases
  • Mar 8 - 545 new cases
  • Mar 9 - 523 new cases
  • Mar 10 - 498 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,150 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,838 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Brightview Center

According to the report for Mar 10, there are 5,990 people under medical care or supervision, 128 fewer than the 6,118 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 665 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 696 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 474 to 168 (-306 overnight).

According to the report for Mar 10, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (-4), 348 ‘Yellow’ patients (-21) and 66 ‘Green’ patients (-5) in care.

A further 470 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+18), and 168 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1).

The report also marked that of 3,397 hospital beds in total available (+2), 1,066 were occupied (-13).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Health Department warns pregnant women not to take Favipiravir
Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway
Thailand affirms neutral stance
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gym teacher accused of sexual abuse of student for 8 years || March 10
Taxi driver finds wallet, returns B10k cash
Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes
Major power outage to affect Cape Panwa
Outcry at air strike on Ukraine children’s hospital
Conflict will cost Thailand B245bn
COVID-19 to be endemic from July
Phuket marks 523 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High hopes for Phuket’s cannabis cash crop community enterprise || March 9
Call centre opens for stranded Ukrainian, Russian tourists
Phuket officials deny Russian credit cards refused
Prizes announced for Red Cross ‘Dee Phuket Fair’

 

Phuket community
COVID-19 to be endemic from July

@Dek ignores the fact that Ukraine/Russian war requires int.nat airlines rerouting, making the flig...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

The Sweden of Asia. Disappointing, but necessary. To lose the meager trickle of Russian tourists wou...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Thailand, 2 million Baht ( about 55,000 EURO). Fund rising on Dutch TV more than 100 Million Euro. L...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Cowardly Custards, all in the name of potential tourist baht. Has Thailand EVER taken a stance again...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Not B5 billions 8 Billions. ...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

LOS B2 million - Norway B5 Billion last day for humanity too Ukrainia....(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

Chinese locked in China, Russians locked in (and out of) Russia. Where to look for a quality tourist...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

NO HELP if you cant make a profit change your business ! and we can again enjoy the sunset sitt...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

Wait...let me grab my violin for your sad song. I really couldn't care less about a "major...(Read More)

Phuket officials deny Russian credit cards refused

Good grief, WHAT? They are tripping all over each other to present a misleading narrative. Let me ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 