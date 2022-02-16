BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 496 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 496 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 15), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 23,493.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 15, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:36pm.

The report marked 64 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 26 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 20.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 496 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,238, as follows:

  • Feb 9 - 434 new cases
  • Feb 10 - 412 new cases
  • Feb 11 - 478 new cases
  • Feb 12 - 462 new cases
  • Feb 13 - 486 new cases
  • Feb 14 - 470 new cases
  • Feb 15 - 496 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,218 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 878 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 15, there are 5,471 people under medical care or supervision, 39 more than the 5,432 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 546 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 243 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 670 to 533.

According to the report for Feb 15, there are still 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 553 ‘Yellow’ patients (+49) and 123 ‘Green’ patients (-16) in care.

A further 957 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+1), and 665 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-5).

The report also marked that of 3,342 hospital beds in total available (+1), 2,314 were occupied (+29).

Phuket community
Survey shows teenagers favour unprotected intercourse on Valentine’s Day

This survey begs for a gender breakdown, please. ...(Read More)

Jilted boyfriend shoots car, threatens ex

11mm? That's enormous and no mere handgun. That windshield should be obliterated....(Read More)

Phuket marks 486 new COVID cases, no new deaths

When you look at Covid as a money making enterprise, it's easy to understand why mask rules are...(Read More)

Give happiness to Phuket people event bombs as locals queue for Favipiravir

Yes people are made 'happy' by viewing fabric samples. Really? I suggest handing out cash or...(Read More)

Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Over 6000 imported cases in 45 days and tourists are openly flouting indoor mask rules. Big, loud p...(Read More)

Woman killed as Belgian expat wipes out on rain-wet road

Since when does distance preclude DUI? Rainy, late on Phuket roads, the most dangerous driving situ...(Read More)

Jilted boyfriend shoots car, threatens ex

More gun crime in Phuket- Yippee Ki-Yay. I am fairly sure a reconciliation is not on the horizon....(Read More)

Phuket marks 486 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Kurt, the Phuketians get 10x the attention that tourists and expats do. It is after all, their count...(Read More)

Woman killed as Belgian expat wipes out on rain-wet road

Kurt, that won't bring the poor woman back will it. A little sympathy is in order surely? Even f...(Read More)

Give happiness to Phuket people event bombs as locals queue for Favipiravir

Why should we care? Why not celebrate?...(Read More)

 

