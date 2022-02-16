Phuket marks 496 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 496 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 15), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 23,493.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 15, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:36pm.

The report marked 64 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 26 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 20.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 496 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,238, as follows:

Feb 9 - 434 new cases

Feb 10 - 412 new cases

Feb 11 - 478 new cases

Feb 12 - 462 new cases

Feb 13 - 486 new cases

Feb 14 - 470 new cases

Feb 15 - 496 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,218 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 878 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 15, there are 5,471 people under medical care or supervision, 39 more than the 5,432 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 546 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 243 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 670 to 533.

According to the report for Feb 15, there are still 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 553 ‘Yellow’ patients (+49) and 123 ‘Green’ patients (-16) in care.

A further 957 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+1), and 665 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-5).

The report also marked that of 3,342 hospital beds in total available (+1), 2,314 were occupied (+29).