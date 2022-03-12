Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 492 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 11), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 39,884.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:54pm.

The report marked six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 17 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 29 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 66.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 492 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,825, as follows:

Mar 5 - 612 new cases

Mar 6 - 592 new cases

Mar 7 - 563 new cases

Mar 8 - 545 new cases

Mar 9 - 523 new cases

Mar 10 - 498 new cases

Mar 11 - 492 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,156 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,855 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 11, there are 5,990 people under medical care or supervision, zero change from 5,990 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 513 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 673 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 168 to 156.

According to the report for Mar 11, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (+2), 327 ‘Yellow’ patients (-21) and 60 ‘Green’ patients (-6) in care.

A further 431 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-39), and 156 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-12).

The report also marked that of 3,209 hospital beds in total available (-188), 990 were occupied (-76).