BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 492 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 11), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 39,884.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomicshealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:54pm.

The report marked six new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 17 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 29 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 66.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 492 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,825, as follows:

  • Mar 5 - 612 new cases
  • Mar 6 - 592 new cases
  • Mar 7 - 563 new cases
  • Mar 8 - 545 new cases
  • Mar 9 - 523 new cases
  • Mar 10 - 498 new cases
  • Mar 11 - 492 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,156 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,855 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Internal - Phuket News TV

According to the report for Mar 11, there are 5,990 people under medical care or supervision, zero change from 5,990 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 513 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 673 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 168 to 156.

According to the report for Mar 11, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (+2), 327 ‘Yellow’ patients (-21) and 60 ‘Green’ patients (-6) in care.

A further 431 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-39), and 156 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-12).

The report also marked that of 3,209 hospital beds in total available (-188), 990 were occupied (-76).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Ash Ward | 12 March 2022 - 13:10:07 

Only 23 new infected new arrivals. Surely that indicates less tourists arriving in Phuket. The hospitality industry will be hurting.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police nab gun-toting duo of thieves
Heroines Festival celebrations underway
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’
Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions
Russia squeezes Kyiv as ‘unimaginable’ tragedy looms in Ukraine
Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians
Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism authorities look to relax travel rules further || March 11
Emergency food relief reaches Koh Samui
Phuket call centre to help Russians, Ukrainians stuck in Thailand well received
TAT plans to relax travel rules, targets cut due to invasion of Ukraine
Poor Phuket house fire victims receive a helping hand
ISOC leads Phuket fire preparedness training
Yacht tourists return to Phuket
Health Department warns pregnant women not to take Favipiravir

 

Phuket community
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

555555 Phuket as a “Metaverse City” when year 2100. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Huh? How is helping stranded tourists supportive of the Ukraine invasion? Should the tourists be ma...(Read More)

Phuket marine tour operator pleads for government to stave off fuel price hikes

Chalong Waterfront! This is your chance now or never,bar owners restaurants,hotels and sunset lovers...(Read More)

Poor Phuket house fire victims receive a helping hand

Most Thais don’t even know the number to call to reach the fire brigade ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Only 23 new infected new arrivals. Surely that indicates less tourists arriving in Phuket. The hospi...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

Better prepare for a convoy of russian oligarchs looking for cheap and safe moorings for their super...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

So the Thai government supports the Russian invasion of the Ukraine? That can only be the conclusion...(Read More)

Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians

Since when were "Turkey, Egypt and Dubai" considered to be "competing with Thailand f...(Read More)

Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities

Such total BS. Same as if someone died from a fatal gunshot wound had cancer and saying the cancer ...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

Christy, Thailand is the Italy of Asia, not Sweden. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket

 