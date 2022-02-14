BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 486 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 486 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 13), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 22,295.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 14 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 13, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:36pm.

The report marked 87 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 31 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 17.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 486 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,110, as follows:

  • Feb 7 - 413 new cases
  • Feb 8 - 425 new cases
  • Feb 9 - 434 new cases
  • Feb 10 - 412 new cases
  • Feb 11 - 478 new cases
  • Feb 12 - 462 new cases
  • Feb 13 - 486 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,051 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 813 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

According to the report for Feb 13, there are 5,302 people under medical care or supervision, 93 fewer than the 5,395 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 697 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 138 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 656 to 699.

According to the report for Feb 13, there are still 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 520 ‘Yellow’ patients (+22) and 147 ‘Green’ patients (-4) in care.

A further 985 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+13), and 699 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+43).

The report also marked that of 3,322 hospital beds in total available (-177), 2,367 were occupied (+74).

