Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 48 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 14).

Wednesday 15 December 2021, 09:00AM

However, the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 was reported as 18,814 ‒ 49 more than the total reported yesterday. The extra once case has yet to be explained.

The PPHO report for Dec 14, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:08pm.

The report for Dec 14 marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists or among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 141.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have marked just four COVID deaths in Phuket so far in December.

Meanwhile, the 48 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 412, as follows:

Dec 8 - 64 new cases

Dec 9 - 68 new cases

Dec 10 - 64 new cases

Dec 11 - 56 new cases

Dec 12 - 62 new cases

Dec 13 - 50 new cases

Dec 14 - 48 new cases

The report marked 17 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 36 returning from other countries and testing positive and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 276 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 44 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 14, 530 people were under medical care or supervision, 59 fewer than the 589 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,284 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 108 more than the 18,176 reported yesterday.

The report recorded nine people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased by 14, from 58 to 44.

According to the report for Dec 14, there were two ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 88 ‘Yellow’ patients (+14) and 62 ‘Green’ patients (-4).

A further 182 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-17), and 44 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-22), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 14 also marked that of 2,713 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 378 were occupied (-26).