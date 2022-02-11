BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 478 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 11), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 21,086.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:20pm.

The report marked 95 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 14 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 15.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 478 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,103, as follows:

  • Feb 5 - 415 new cases
  • Feb 6 - 436 new cases
  • Feb 7 - 413 new cases
  • Feb 8 - 425 new cases
  • Feb 9 - 434 new cases
  • Feb 10 - 412 new cases
  • Feb 11 - 478 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 4,845 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 758 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 11, there are 5,151 people under medical care or supervision, 354 more than the 4,797reported yesterday.

The report also marked 337 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 358 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 589 to 617.

According to the report for Feb 11, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 446 ‘Yellow’ patients (-70) and 172 ‘Green’ patients (+18) in care.

A further 930 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+40), and 617 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+28).

The report also marked that of 3,499 hospital beds in total available (+124), 2,191 were occupied (+36).

