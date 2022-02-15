BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 470 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 14), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 22,907.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 14, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:08am.

The report marked 103 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 39 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 19.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 470 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,167, as follows:

  • Feb 8 - 425 new cases
  • Feb 9 - 434 new cases
  • Feb 10 - 412 new cases
  • Feb 11 - 478 new cases
  • Feb 12 - 462 new cases
  • Feb 13 - 486 new cases
  • Feb 14 - 470 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 5,154 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 852 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 14, there are 5,432 people under medical care or supervision, 130 more than the 5,302 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 450 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 722 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 699 to 670.

According to the report for Feb 14, there are still 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 504 ‘Yellow’ patients (-16) and 139 ‘Green’ patients (-8) in care.

A further 956 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-29), and 670 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-29).

The report also marked that of 3,341 hospital beds in total available (+19), 2,285 were occupied (-82).

Ash Ward | 15 February 2022 - 14:48:59 

Interesting, another 85 covid arrivals from Russia.

 

