PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 47 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 11), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,549.

Thursday 12 May 2022, 10:10AM

The PPHO daily report for May 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:54pm.

Using the old format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among Test & Go tourists, and no new infections among other international arrivals.

Under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for May at two, and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 115.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 47 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 283, as follows:

May 5 - 43 new cases

May 6 - 41 new cases

May 7 - 38 new cases

May 8 - 55 new cases

May 9 - 35 new cases

May 10 - 24 new cases

May 11 - 47 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 11, there are 817 people under medical care or supervision, four more than the 813 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 43 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 63 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at seven.

According to the report for May 11, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 73 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 12 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further two people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and seven were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 956 hospital beds in total available (-5), 109 were occupied (-2).