tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 47 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 47 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 47 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 11), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,549.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 May 2022, 10:10AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for May 11, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:54pm.

Using the old format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among Test & Go tourists, and no new infections among other international arrivals.

Under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for May at two, and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 115.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 47 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 283, as follows:

  • May 5 - 43 new cases
  • May 6 - 41 new cases
  • May 7 - 38 new cases
  • May 8 - 55 new cases
  • May 9 - 35 new cases
  • May 10 - 24 new cases
  • May 11 - 47 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 11, there are 817 people under medical care or supervision, four more than the 813 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 43 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 63 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at seven.

According to the report for May 11, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 73 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 12 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further two people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and seven were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 956 hospital beds in total available (-5), 109 were occupied (-2).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai govt approves establishment of four SEZs
Sri Lanka’s economy on brink of collapse as troops quell unrest
Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin
Scheduled blackout to hit Srisoonthorn
Power outage to affect Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala hill land grab probe, Woman believed killed by brother’s dog || May 11
Test & Go cancellation yet to yield Phuket gains
‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab
Former Deputy PM Suwat announces opening of Phuket’s B4.5bn Andamanda project
Developers require rejig to flatten prices
Water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew
Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj
Over 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, no deaths
Small power outage to affect Thepkrasattri

 

Phuket community
Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

@Thorfinger, In Thailand is useles law making a job. They talk with wife in weekend about making new...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Sorry Kurt, most international airlines still require masks to be worn on board. I have just booked...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Most international airlines have lifted the face mask obligation on board. Imagine what a 'touri...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

JohnC.... it is all about making rules. That's what they think their job is. ...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What exactly is a 'visitor? Dr Xenophobe seems to be at it again. Large scale gatherings of loca...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Isra News noted that Phuket officials were notified of the construction but did not take any action....(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

Good initiative but there is a loooong way to go to make this ever work. On the subject of protectin...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What a joke. Most "visitors" since reopening have ignored the mask wearing rules and Thail...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Without a shadow of a doubt corrupt land office officials had to have been involved in issuing illeg...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

'Funny' how no one notices the heavy equipment until its after the fact. Its almost as if pe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Art-Tec Design

 