BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 464 new COVID cases, one new death

Phuket marks 464 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 464 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 12), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 39,884*.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 12, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:10am.

The report marked five new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 15 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 30 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 67.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 464 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,677, as follows:

  • Mar 6 - 592 new cases
  • Mar 7 - 563 new cases
  • Mar 8 - 545 new cases
  • Mar 9 - 523 new cases
  • Mar 10 - 498 new cases
  • Mar 11 - 492 new cases
  • Mar 12 - 464 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,161 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,870 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Thai Residential

According to the report for Mar 12, there are 5,900 people under medical care or supervision, 90 fewer from the 5,990 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 593 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 604 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 156 to 141.

According to the report for Mar 12, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 306 ‘Yellow’ patients (-21) and 39 ‘Green’ patients (-21) in care.

A further 437 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+6), and 141 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-15).

The report also marked that of 3,290 hospital beds in total available (+81), 939 were occupied (-51).

* The report posted marked the total as 39,884. However, 39,884 was the total posted yesterday for Mar 11. The 464 new local cases plus the five Sandbox and 15 Test & Go cases, which are still included in the provincial daily tally, would bring the total for Mar 12 to 40,368.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Get well soon
China records nearly 3,400 daily virus cases in worst outbreak in two years
Shackleton’s lost shipwreck discovered off Antarctica
UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war
Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed
Police nab gun-toting duo of thieves
Heroines Festival celebrations underway
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’
Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions
Russia squeezes Kyiv as ‘unimaginable’ tragedy looms in Ukraine
Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians
Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities
Phuket marks 492 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand tourism authorities look to relax travel rules further || March 11
Emergency food relief reaches Koh Samui

 

Phuket community
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Wait, the minister of tourism and the minister of digital economy are the same person? Why not have ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Complete a-moral thinking of mr Bhummikitti in trying to avoid/sabotage the International sanctions ...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Yeah, sure, Phuket the big techno giant, like putting up the traffic cams that worked for about 1 mo...(Read More)

Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities

Revise after revise. Flip-flop-flip-flop. Remember, 2 weeks ago we had a revise---> Raised 'N...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Agreed Kurt shocking how they pander to the Russians by assisting their citizens - they should be in...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Smart City given up, the new fantasy jobs justification is... Metaverse City. How one can survey a ...(Read More)

Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

Thaigeezers in overdrive banging on about Red Bull Boss again when the real question should be '...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

And they keep drumming on 'Tourism', not learned the past years how vulnerable 'The Pear...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Breathtaking how TAT and BoT ignore the international sanctions. German Commerzbank, Deutsche bank, ...(Read More)

Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians

Pretty sad Thailand is really desperate to keep Russian tourist, instead of going with most of the w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket

 