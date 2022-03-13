Phuket marks 464 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 464 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 12), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 39,884*.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 12, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:10am.

The report marked five new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 15 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 30 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 67.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 464 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,677, as follows:

Mar 6 - 592 new cases

Mar 7 - 563 new cases

Mar 8 - 545 new cases

Mar 9 - 523 new cases

Mar 10 - 498 new cases

Mar 11 - 492 new cases

Mar 12 - 464 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,161 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,870 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 12, there are 5,900 people under medical care or supervision, 90 fewer from the 5,990 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 593 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 604 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 156 to 141.

According to the report for Mar 12, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 306 ‘Yellow’ patients (-21) and 39 ‘Green’ patients (-21) in care.

A further 437 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+6), and 141 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-15).

The report also marked that of 3,290 hospital beds in total available (+81), 939 were occupied (-51).

* The report posted marked the total as 39,884. However, 39,884 was the total posted yesterday for Mar 11. The 464 new local cases plus the five Sandbox and 15 Test & Go cases, which are still included in the provincial daily tally, would bring the total for Mar 12 to 40,368.