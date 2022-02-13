Phuket marks 462 new COVID cases, two new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 462 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 12), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 21,691.

Sunday 13 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 12, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:23am.

The report marked 119 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 24 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 17.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 462 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,606, as follows:

Feb 6 - 436 new cases

Feb 7 - 413 new cases

Feb 8 - 425 new cases

Feb 9 - 434 new cases

Feb 10 - 412 new cases

Feb 11 - 478 new cases

Feb 12 - 462 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 4,964 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 782 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 12, there are 5,395 people under medical care or supervision, 244 more than the 5,151 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 359 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 425 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 617 to 656.

According to the report for Feb 12, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (+10), 498 ‘Yellow’ patients (+52) and 151 ‘Green’ patients (-21) in care.

A further 972 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+42), and 656 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+39).

The report also marked that of 3,499 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 2,293 were occupied (+102).