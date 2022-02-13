BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 462 new COVID cases, two new deaths

Phuket marks 462 new COVID cases, two new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 462 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 12), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 21,691.

Sunday 13 February 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Feb 12, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:23am.

The report marked 119 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 24 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 17.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 462 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,606, as follows:

  • Feb 6 - 436 new cases
  • Feb 7 - 413 new cases
  • Feb 8 - 425 new cases
  • Feb 9 - 434 new cases
  • Feb 10 - 412 new cases
  • Feb 11 - 478 new cases
  • Feb 12 - 462 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 4,964 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 782 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

According to the report for Feb 12, there are 5,395 people under medical care or supervision, 244 more than the 5,151 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 359 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 425 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 617 to 656.

According to the report for Feb 12, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (+10), 498 ‘Yellow’ patients (+52) and 151 ‘Green’ patients (-21) in care.

A further 972 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+42), and 656 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+39).

The report also marked that of 3,499 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 2,293 were occupied (+102).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Commerce Ministry working to prevent mass price hikes
TAT joins cultural car rally to help boost tourism income for Phang Nga, Krabi
House of Representatives approves same-sex marriage bill
Police to seek Red Notice for Sandhu killers
Health ministry to add Sinovac-Pfizer cross-vaccine option for children aged 12-17
Seafood and local food fair starts in Phuket
Phuket’s Dowroong school closed amid virus threat
Thailand’s digital health pass now accepted in EU
Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month
Legal Matters: The long arm of the Australian taxman
Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick
US warns Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’
PR Dept denounces involvement in loan shark lure
Hopes pinned on India travel bubble
Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

I stopped picking up trash a long time ago and suggest resident foreigners no longer do so. Maybe if...(Read More)

Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month

Make sure to make a feature of all the garbage hidden by tall grass along every single road...(Read More)

Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

christysweet i agree with you. So many times over the years i have cleared plastic and rubbish from...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

Kurt lives in a world of incompetence, discrimination, and scams. What a sad existence. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Yip time to shut the borders again keep all these pesky disease ridden farangs out - they should tak...(Read More)

Navy sent to deal with second oil spill off Rayong

lelecuneo, i agree with you. These oil spills have to be stopped!...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

Well clearly, the police should be consulting with Kurt and other PN forum posters on this case. Su...(Read More)

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

Good old "Chevron" involved again in another desaster....(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@Kurt, I believe the 478 last day local infections do not include tourists. ...(Read More)

Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month

It will be interesting to see if the get of jail card comes with a brown envelope....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design

 