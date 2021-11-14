BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 45 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 13) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 16,251.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Nov 13, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:29pm.

The report marked four new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among ‘Test & Go’ tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 130.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total in October and so far 11 deaths this month.

Meanwhile, the 45 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 363, as follows:

  • Nov 7 - 45 new cases
  • Nov 8 - 39 new cases
  • Nov 9 - 50 new cases
  • Nov 10 - 70 new cases
  • Nov 11 - 53 new cases
  • Nov 12 - 61 new cases
  • Nov 13 - 45 new cases

The report marked 10 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 35 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 235 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, and 11 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Nov 1.

QSI International School Phuket

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 613 people were under medical care or supervision, 12 fewer than the 625 reported for Nov 12.

The report also marked 15,638 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 129 more than the 15,509 reported yesterday.

The report recorded nine people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by three, from 111 to 114.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

According to the report for Nov 13, there were six ‘Red’ patients (+1 from yesterday), 62 ‘Yellow’ patients (-12) and 34 ‘Green’ patients (-7).

A further 240 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-22), and 114 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation” (+3), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 3,342 hospital beds in total available (-6), 456 were occupied (-13 from yesterday).

Kamala Pete | 14 November 2021 - 13:55:26 

So we have infections reported for "SandBox" and "Test & Go" arrivals, but zero for "other international arrivals". Who are these "other" arrivals? Do they have to jump through the same hoops?

 

