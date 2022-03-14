BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 443 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 13), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 40,824.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 14 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Details of the two deaths reported for Mar 13. Image: PPHO

Details of the two deaths reported for Mar 13. Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Mar 13, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:15pm.

The report marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 10 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 32 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 69.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO last night also posted details of the two deaths reported for Mar 13, as follows:

1) Case 20128, male, 87 years old (Group 608*), suffered from hypertension, renal failure, not vaccinated for COVID-19, tested positive by ATK

2) Case 30023, male, 96 years old (Group 608*), suffered from high blood pressure, renal failure, not vaccinated for COVID-19, tested positive by ATK

Meanwhile, the 443 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,528, as follows:

  • Mar 7 - 563 new cases
  • Mar 8 - 545 new cases
  • Mar 9 - 523 new cases
  • Mar 10 - 498 new cases
  • Mar 11 - 492 new cases
  • Mar 12 - 464 new cases
  • Mar 13 - 443 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

Phuket Property

The report also marked 6,164 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,880 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 13, there are 5,281 people under medical care or supervision, 619 fewer from the 5,900 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 1,073 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 596 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 141.

According to the report for Mar 13, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 353 ‘Yellow’ patients (+47) and 20 ‘Green’ patients (-19) in care.

A further 377 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-60), and 134 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-7).

The report also marked that of 3,117 hospital beds in total available (-173), 900 were occupied (-39).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

