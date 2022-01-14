Phuket marks 441 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 441 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 13), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 25,520.

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 13, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:30pm.

The report marked 86 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 25 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December. So far no COVID deaths have been reported in January.

Meanwhile, the 441 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,145, as follows:

Jan 7 - 385 new cases

Jan 8 - 416 new cases

Jan 9 - 513 new cases

Jan 10 - 468 new cases

Jan 11 - 470 new cases

Jan 12 - 452 new cases

Jan 13 - 441 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 45 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,459 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 766 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 4,247 people were under medical care or supervision, 86 more than the 4,161 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 21,273 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 466 more than the 20,807 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 42 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 228 to 458 (+230).

According to the report for Jan 13, there are three ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 392 ‘Yellow’ patients (+37) and 141 ‘Green’ patients (-44) in care.

A further 605 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-171), and 407 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+114), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 13 also marked that of 3,024 hospital beds in total available (+302), 1548 were occupied (-64).