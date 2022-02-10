Phuket marks 434 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 434 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 8), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 19,962.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 February 2022, 09:55AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 9, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:17pm.

The report marked 167 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 25 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 13.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 434 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,909, as follows:

Feb 3 - 379 new cases

Feb 4 - 407 new cases

Feb 5 - 415 new cases

Feb 6 - 436 new cases

Feb 7 - 413 new cases

Feb 8 - 425 new cases

Feb 9 - 434 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 4,639 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 739 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 9, there are 4,797 people under medical care or supervision, 201 more than the 4,596 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 424 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 372 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 548 to 563.

According to the report for Feb 9, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 523 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 154 ‘Green’ patients (+10) in care.

A further 864 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+28), and 563 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+15).

The report also marked that of 3,283 hospital beds in total available (+6), 2,110 were occupied (+53).