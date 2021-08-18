Phuket marks 43 new local infections

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 43 new local infections on the island yesterday (Aug 17), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 2,082.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 August 2021, 09:52AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 17) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Monday (Aug 16). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 6:55pm last night, also marked zero news cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected and zero new COVID patients brought to the island for treatment under the ‘Bring Phuket People Home’ campaign, but marked two new cases “from a foreign country”.

The 43 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 470, as follows:

Aug 11 - 104 new cases

Aug 12 - 33 new cases

Aug 13 - 82 new cases

Aug 14 - 109 new cases

Aug 15 - 49 new cases

Aug 16 - 50 new cases

Aug 17 - 43 new cases

The current total of 2,082 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 58 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 799 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of five from the day before.

The report also marked 1,350 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 38 more patients than the 1,312 reported for Monday.

The report posted last night recorded 22 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 17).

The 22 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now being held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island to 256 (+52).

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 918 beds available for COVID patients (+8 from yesterday), with 636 of the beds occupied (+11), and 282 beds still available (-3).

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 25 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (-9); 244 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 325 were ‘Green’ patients (-4).