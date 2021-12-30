Phuket marks 43 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 43 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 29), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,583.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 December 2021, 08:56AM

The PPHO report for Dec 29, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:43pm.

The report marked 13 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 18 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 43 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 237, as follows:

Dec 23 - 31 new cases

Dec 24 - 37 new cases

Dec 25 - 27 new cases

Dec 26 - 38 new cases

Dec 27 - 31 new cases

Dec 28 - 30 new cases

Dec 29 - 43 new cases

The report marked 21 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 339 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 191 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 455 people were under medical care or supervision, four more than the 451 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,129 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 70 more than the 19,059 reported yesterday.

The report recorded one person suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased 36 to 37.

According to the report for Dec 29, there are zero ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 104 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 43 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 142 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+25), and 37 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+1), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 29 also marked that of 1,944 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 326 were occupied (+26).