BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 43 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 43 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 43 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 29), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,583.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 December 2021, 08:56AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Dec 29, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:43pm.

The report marked 13 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 18 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 43 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 237, as follows:

  • Dec 23 - 31 new cases
  • Dec 24 - 37 new cases
  • Dec 25 - 27 new cases
  • Dec 26 - 38 new cases
  • Dec 27 - 31 new cases
  • Dec 28 - 30 new cases
  • Dec 29 - 43 new cases

The report marked 21 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 339 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 191 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Exotic Fishing Thailand

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 455 people were under medical care or supervision, four more than the 451 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,129 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 70 more than the 19,059 reported yesterday.

The report recorded one person suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased 36 to 37.

According to the report for Dec 29, there are zero ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 104 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 43 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 142 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+25), and 37 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+1), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 29 also marked that of 1,944 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 326 were occupied (+26).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Omicron infections confirmed as high risk contacts
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking
Omicron now ‘spreading fast’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials admit 74 ’suspected’ Omicron cases, Work from home advised? || December 29
Sandbox helps Russians stay top in Phuket
Swab test centres in Phuket
First Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Thailand opens in Phuket
Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign
WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe impose new curbs
PRU and police partner to offer legal training to officers
Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result
Health Ministry advises work from home after New Year
Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron alert? Tiger shrimp younglings, E-motorbike taxis for test run || December 28
Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

@Christiaweet, it is a choice Phuket Officialdom has to make. Or tent sitting along the roads to che...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Easy to explain, Maverick. China can not affort a mass Covid wave in many of her overpopulated indus...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Because China locks down entire towns on one positive test. They know the efficacy of Sinovac is d...(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

Dear Large Corporate grocery in Bang-Tao,21989 Please enforce the mask rules. Russian couple with ch...(Read More)

Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign

Some roads are so safe, one can easily hit 120km on them and they do. Four- laning roads that nev...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

Where this moment are the 2 Bocelli's doing their 5-10 days sandbox quarantine time/obligations ...(Read More)

Sandbox helps Russians stay top in Phuket

All good news for the local economy, saw evidence of the uptick during my quarterly trip into Patong...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials admit 74 ’suspected’ Omicron cases, Work from home advised? || December 29

here we are, the build up for the next lockdown after new year eve as started... 3-4 jan the deadlin...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

None of the vaccines provide protection against Omicron that’s why it is spreading rapidly across ...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

I am surprised that Thai Officialdom opera Bocelli duo singers contracted for just 12 minutes perfo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 